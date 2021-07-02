Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $69.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

