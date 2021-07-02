Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Chemed worth $54,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $486.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,586. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

