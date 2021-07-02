Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,672,544 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,672,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

