Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,986,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,552. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99.

