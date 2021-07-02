CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.29. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 101,840 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
