CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.29. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 101,840 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.