Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

XEC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

