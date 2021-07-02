CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.90 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$761.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

