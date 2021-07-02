CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

