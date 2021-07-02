CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

