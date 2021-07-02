CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.83 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

