Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.