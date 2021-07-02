Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,538.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,402.41. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,053.00 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

