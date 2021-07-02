China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 51.8% in June

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CYD stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

