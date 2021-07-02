China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.