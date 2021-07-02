Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Purchases $54,418.50 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $166,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

