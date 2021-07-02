Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $816.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

