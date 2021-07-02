Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSSEP stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.