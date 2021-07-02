Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

