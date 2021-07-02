Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in June

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 287,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,549. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.