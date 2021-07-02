Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in June

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 287,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,549. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50.
About Chemesis International
