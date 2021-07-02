ChainX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $979,021.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00010884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $39.11 million and $979,021.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,689,475 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.