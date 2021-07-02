CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get CGI alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 7.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in CGI by 97.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.30. 60,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.