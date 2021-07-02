Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.01

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 752764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

