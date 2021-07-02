Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

