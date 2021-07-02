Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

