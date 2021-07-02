Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

