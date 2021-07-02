Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 179.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CDR stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

