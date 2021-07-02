Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.28 ($6.22).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.72 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.06.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

