Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

