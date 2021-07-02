CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 485.5 days.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $$55.88 during trading hours on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

