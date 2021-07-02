Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Catalent worth $73,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.