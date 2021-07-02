Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

