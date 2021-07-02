Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.52 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.