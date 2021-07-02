CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $19.19 on Friday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.14 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,158. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.