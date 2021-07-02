Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

CPRI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

