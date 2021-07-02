Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

