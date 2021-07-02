Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

