Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 19,223 Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $70.20 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

