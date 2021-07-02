Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

