Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SCYX stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

