Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

