Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 8,500,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

