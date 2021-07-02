Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$547,524.61 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total value of C$547,524.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,237 shares in the company, valued at C$2,517,055.65.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total value of C$534,618.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

