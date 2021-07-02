Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Camtek stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

