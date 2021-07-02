Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPE. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:CPE opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.