Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CFWFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 9,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

