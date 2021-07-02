Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

