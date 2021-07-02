Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 152.30 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 140.05 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £760.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 487.49.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

