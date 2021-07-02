Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

OTCMKTS:BYRN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.