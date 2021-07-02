Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

BY opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $890.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

