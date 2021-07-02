Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares Down 7.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

